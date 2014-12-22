Monday afternoon's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up the most important headlines this afternoon — so it’ll only take you a few minutes to catch up on the news.

1. Cairns massacre house to be demolished.

By ABC NEWS

The home where eight children were murdered in Cairns in far north Queensland is likely to be demolished and a permanent public memorial may be built on the site, a local MP says.

Community members united in grief are continuing to lay tributes at a fig tree in the park next to the home in Murray Street at Manoora where four girls and four boys, aged between two and 14, were found dead on Friday.

Police have said they would not name the children for cultural reasons.

Cairns MP Gavin King said after discussions with the family, local residents, agencies and Housing Minister, he believed the public housing home should be demolished.

He said the State Government would be guided by the family, traditional owners and the local community about what form a permanent memorial on the site should take.

A version of this post originally appeared on the ABC website and has been republished here with permission.

2. Sydney siege gunman’s partner has had her bail revoked.

Amirah Droudis, the partner of the Lindt cafe gunman Man Haron Monis, has had her bail revoked by a Sydney magistrate.

Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege cafe gunman Man Haron Monis, was swarmed by the media as she arrived at court for a bail review hearing this morning. (Photo: ABC News/ Jackson Vernon)

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had asked for her bail conditions to be reviewed following last week’s siege at Martin Place in which two people died, along with the gunman Monis.

Droudis is charged with murdering Monis’s ex-wife, Noleen Hayson Pal.

Ms Hayson Pal was stabbed multiple times and set alight at a western Sydney apartment block last year.

Monis had been on bail charged with being an accessory to murder.