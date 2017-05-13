Netflix’s latest original series is the perfect antidote to a dull weekend.

Cable Girls or Las Chicas Del Cable is a stylish new period drama with an undercurrent that’s as dark as it is sexy.

Think Baz Luhrmann class meets Real Housewives melodrama but without the fake fighting.

Listen to a bite-sized review of why you should watch this show here.

Cable Girls follows the lives of four phone cable operators as they march their way through male-dominated Spanish society.

The series is set in 1920s Madrid and is Netflix’s first Spanish production. It is also shot in Spanish, so prepare yourself for subtitles if your Spanish skills are capped at stand-up taco ads.

Central character Alba (Bianca Suarez), opens the series with the story of her past and current life as a seductive thief. Alba soon finds herself involved in a criminal plot to take down the Madrid telephone exchange.

Disguising herself under the name of Lidia, Alba sweet talks her way into getting a job at the exchange before attempting a high-stakes heist. Things are soon complicated by the sudden appearance of an ex-lover she thought she would never see again.

Cable Girls will satisfy even the most drama-hungry viewer. As soon as its characters overcome one issue, another rears its head.

Hosts Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk discussed the series this week on The Binge television podcast.