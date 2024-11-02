The holiday destination that is only an hour flight, but feels like you're in another country.

In my short time on earth, I have prioritised travel. I've gone to island countries surrounding Australia, camped through Europe, cruised the Mediterranean, and I've even driven across the United States.

However, most Australians will tell you that we tend to overlook the beauty that lives right in our backyard.

Many of us will have been to Byron Bay before. I went first for Schoolies and then for multiple beach breaks with friends ever since. However, rising above Byron is an entirely different world.

The hinterland has a special magic. Image: Cassandra Green.