In northern NSW, a COVID-19 denier has put 150,000 people into lockdown.

Authorities and contact tracers have their work cut out for them in Byron Bay today, as the COVID positive man who triggered the northern NSW seven-day lockdown allegedly does not 'believe' in the virus.

Areas in northern NSW woke up to their first full day of lockdown on Tuesday morning, with stay-at-home orders imposed upon Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore, and Ballina Shire at 6pm on Monday evening.

Those in the area are confined to their homes unless leaving for essential shopping, for medical appointments or to get vaccinated, or to fulfil caring duties.

The lockdown was triggered after a 50-year-old man from Sydney travelled there on July 31 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, who was travelling with two teenagers who have also subsequently tested positive, is currently being treated at Lismore Base Hospital.

Authorities are still to determine the source of his infection but suspect he contracted the virus from his wife.

He had reportedly travelled north to view real estate, which is allowed under current restrictions, but concrete answers to so many questions currently remain unanswered because the man is allegedly a COVID-denier.

"I've heard he didn't believe in the virus. From what I understand, he is not cooperating," Byron Shire mayor Michael Lyon told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Lyon said locals feared an outbreak as there was no record of the venues the man had been to, and he had not been wearing a mask or social distancing.

Image: Getty.