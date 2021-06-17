What can we be doing to prepare our kids for a tech-focused future? For Nama, the solution was to help her son learn to code.

Anyone else feel that their kids’ childhoods are whizzing by them in a blur? And they understand the world differently to the way we did at their age?

We have the internet to blame (and thank) for that. Information is available in real-time and our lives are increasingly online – and it’s only going to happen faster.

Which is why it seems remiss that, as a parent, we don’t teach our kids how to ‘code’ – that is, to write computer language in order to help them understand how the online world runs and be part of it in the ever-growing tech industry; or even for their own creativity and fun.

The trouble is I wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to coding to teach my 14-year-old, Winston. It sounds like a perfect opportunity for my son to learn from experts in the industry. So, when we recently got the chance to trial an online coding school, we jumped at it.

Both of us are so glad we did. Because of course, as a teenager, my son spends his life online between schoolwork, social media, and gaming. So he’s innately curious about how it all works and getting involved.

And super excited about perhaps even one day making a game for others to play. In fact when I told Winston about BYJU’s FutureSchool he began pestering me about booking the class. I'll admit it felt like a chance to see "behind the scenes" of the internet – which was just as cool for me as it would be for Winston.

BYJU'S FutureSchool is in my view, the top coding learning platform for kids 6 to 18. I was surprised at how wide their variety of lessons were on the fundamentals of coding (logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking). The classes may sound complicated but are well-suited and understandable for school kids of any age – with the aim to teach them how to generate creative outcomes by making their own websites, animations and apps.

This would definitely make many kids excited at the thought of creating one of their own app.

I would suggest to any parent to have a look at the BYJU website for themselves, which is packed with information about their lessons (and talks about the current free trial offer). But the best way to show you what they do – and the amazing things your child can learn – is to tell you about our trial lesson.