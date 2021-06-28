‘My daughter Evie is 7 years old and built an animated video from scratch. It blows my mind.'

May I confess something?

Despite using technology to track everything from our day-to-day calendars to my dogs’ vaccination status, I am not exactly tech-savvy.

Sure, I use it, I appreciate it, heck I work in an industry (media) that has been transformed by tech, but understand how it works? Yeah, not so much.

I once got lost in the backend of a website and, let me tell you, knowing next to zero about coding, it was a befuddling and humbling 45 minutes.

Thankfully, my children possess skills that far surpass their mother.

But, while my son, at 9-and-a-half years of age has had his fair share of tech immersion, my 7-year-old daughter Evie hasn’t yet had the same opportunity.

And as an app-loving, Minecraft-playing, digital (almost) tween, she was the perfect fit to try a free 1 hour online coding class with BYJU'S FutureSchool.

It's an online learning platform that offers fun and engaging classes for kids aged 6-18 years. BYJU'S that allow them to flex their creative muscles through building, exploring and problem solving their way through the exciting world of code.