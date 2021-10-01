"If you're buying a car online, here are my 6 tips that actually help."

1. Find a provider to do everything in one place.

When I finally get to sit down to investigate cars online at 11pm (once all kids are in bed, and the house/life admin is reset again), I really don’t want to be organising a loan from one company, trying to organise visits to physical used car places across our surrounding suburbs, and have to coordinate all aspects from different vendors.

Cut out all the middlemen I say, and streamline. How else do you think we coordinate 6 kids under the one roof? Streamline everything.

You want to shop from one website that can tick all your boxes: for me, it's getting a car loan at the same place that I buy my car, and have them deliver it, just like anything else I'd buy online.

I barely have the time to spend hours researching, inspecting and buying a car, let alone speak to what feels like 23 people about it.

So in my experience, finding a place that does it all (and does it well) is the ultimate time-saver and stress-reliever. I can definitely recommend CARS24 on that front: they're an Australian team that operate 100% online, and cleverly have a Big Family Cars section on their website which was basically built for me, so I can search relevant cars with all the seats and space we're needing.

They show you everything you could possibly want to see and know about the car online, and deliver your car straight to your door, so no wasting weekends required traipsing through car yards to find The One.

2. Knuckle down on specifics.

You can’t do enough research, really. Put that search bar to good use and check off all your specifics: how many seats, how much fuel consumption and how many kilometres it’s already collected.

I'm kind of like that friend who can track someone down on Facebook in 10 minutes except with cars and details: I want to know EXACTLY what I'm getting.

When I search for used cars, I want to compare prices, get a really close look at interior and exterior photos, and find several car options to cross compare all at the same time.

My non-negotiables right now are that I want low kilometres, 8 seats, boot space for days with the back row up, and preferably just the one previous owner.

So I'm not asking for much really... right?

Get as specific as you can, as after all, you know exactly how you use your car.

On CARS24 their car details are next level. I want extensive photos without having to message and ask for more, and they offer them upfront in spades. No one wants to be catfished with a car.

3. Shop with who you trust.

We work super hard; I myself have 2 jobs and my husband works 6 days a week. When it comes time to buy a car for our family that decision doesn’t come lightly.