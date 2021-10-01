"If you're buying a car online, here are my 6 tips that actually help."

If you're buying a used car online, there are definitely some golden rules you want to know about before taking the leap.
Ever since I was a little girl, I helped my dad with his cars in the garage; fixing them, doing them up and going shopping for the next one. I’ve always loved and had a fascination with them.
So when it comes to buying a used car for our family of 8 (plus 2 dogs), I like to take a hands-on approach.
With 6 kids to ferry around, food shopping to be done, sports teams to carpool and weekend adventures to pack for, we certainly have some very specific needs when we are looking for our “new” used car.
I love to deep-dive on my research basically for any purchase for our family. I make it into a project that needs completing, to find the best possible option at the best price.
For our family car though, of course, above all: I want it to know I’m getting a safe car (and for an absolute catch of a price).
We’ve always bought used cars; from when my husband and I were a young couple, to having 2 kids, 3 kids.... and now 6 kids. We’ve always upgraded as we’ve needed more room with used cars, so that’s always been our preference to buy second-hand.
There’s a bit of a knack for making sure you’re getting your hands on a great one (and not a lemon). As 6 is clearly our family’s lucky number, here are my top 6 ways to do so.