An abortion at 15 and a lifelong friendship with Michelle Williams: Inside Busy Philipps' private life.

Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Dawson's Creek actress Busy Philipps is known for being open and candid.

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old shared that she's done a "bad job" with pronouns when it comes to her oldest child, Birdie, who she announced is gay.

"Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," Philipps said on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. "I f**kup sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that too."

"Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them and I haven't been doing it because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," she said.

"Bird was like, 'I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.' So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"

Philipps shares 12-year-old Birdie and seven-year-old Cricket with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

Aside from raising her two kids, Philipps also keeps herself busy as an actress and podcast host.

Here's everything we know about Busy Philipps' private life.

Busy Philipps' teenage years and having an abortion at 15.

In 2019, Philipps opened up about the time she had an abortion when she was just 15 years old.