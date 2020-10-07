What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old salon owner, currently on JobKeeper in Victoria.

Each morning I also jump on Zoom to do a workout class. I am super lucky and my personal trainer and I have arranged a training/lash swap during COVID. I’m giving his partner lashes and DIY kits and he is giving me training! Welcome to the new COVID currency. Generally, I spend my days either working on new content for the training academy, or at the salon preparing it for when we are allowed to reopen.

Today I choose to work on the academy. We are working on a masterclass as a refresher after months off due to COVID.

I eat out of my cupboard every day – I usually don’t eat breakfast, and will have last night's leftovers for lunch. I have leftover satay chicken today. ($5)

For dinner I try to cook something substantial. My partner is working from home so I like to have a nice meal with him each night. Tonight I cook steak ($6.50), home made fries and greens ($5)

Daily total: $21.50

Tuesday – Day Two

This morning I do a HIIT class on zoom. I am such a competitive person that each class I pick another attendee and have a little competition to beat them (they don’t know it’s them).

I smash my opponent today.

Each Tuesday morning I jump on Zoom with my business coach and our business networking group. This usually results in my attention waning after about 45 minutes, so I catch the end of it on the recording later.

I have toast for lunch. Toast is such a versatile “meal” and I use it as an excuse any time I am feeling lazy. I have it with avocado, tomato and feta ($3.85).

Today I get stuck into some renovations at the new salon. I spend three hours holding a hairdryer to the window to lift off the previous tenant’s signage, and manage to sand, paint and install three skirting boards (we took out a wall so I used the boards of it) using liquid nails ($10).

We have had to do the majority of our salon fit out ourselves to cut costs, so I am becoming very handy. I don't have to use many materials today, just leftover paint from other projects and a sander I borrowed my brother.

I cook up some mince meat ($2.25 p/serve) in some taco seasoning, and make home made burrito bowls tonight.

I like them because they are cheap! They cost about $4 a serve.