An out-of-control bushfire burning along the Great Ocean Road has prompted the evacuation of holidaymakers and residents from towns between Lorne and Apollo Bay.

The Country Fire Authority have issued a watch and act message for the fire burning near the area in Victoria’s south-west.

An emergency warning is also in place for a grassfire at Sunbury, north of Melbourne

At about 2:00pm, the CFA said it was too late to leave Wye River and Separation Creek and advised those in the area to take shelter immediately.

They said Kennett River and Grey River could be impacted by about 4:00pm, and recommended those in the area should consider evacuating to Apollo Bay.

“It is strongly recommended that you evacuate and seek shelter at 34 Costin Street, Apollo Bay, [at] Apollo Bay Leisure Centre,” the CFA said.

“You should travel to Apollo Bay via the Great Ocean Road.”

There are spot fires up to two kilometres ahead of the main blaze, the CFA said.

Fire crews have called in extra air resources to attack the 300-hectare fire, which has been burning for a week.