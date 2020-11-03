Why you’re feeling so hopelessly mediocre at the moment.

Have you ever felt more pathetically mediocre?

Your job (if you're lucky enough to have one) might feel like a slog. You might be in an office, or staff room, surrounded by people experiencing various degrees of suffering. You might feel exceptionally rundown, telling yourself you'll feel better next week, but now it's November and actually you don't feel much better at all.

Where did the zest go? The ambition? Didn't you used to have a fire in your belly? Can you even remember your New Year's resolution anymore?

Socialising is still weird. People are weird. We're all trying our best in the worst circumstances. Energy comes in bursts and everyone asks questions and tells stories and then an hour later you feel like you've run a marathon and need to lie down for a day or two.

It feels like our lives have no structure - not least because the foundations upon which they've been built are cracked and unstable.

A year ago there were work hours and after work hours, weekends and (real) holidays. You might've seen your mum on a Monday, and your friends on a Friday night, and on Sunday you ordered takeaway. Our calendars, even though they felt frantic, were clear. Our lives had rhythm and momentum.

But then all the things we thought we could rely on, like takeaway coffee, interstate travel, a place of employment, our local park, were taken from us. How do we plan for the future when we have absolutely no idea what the future might look like?

Which brings me to our overwhelming sense of mediocrity.

The opposite of mediocrity is excellence. And how do we achieve excellence?

Habits. Boring old habits.

As American writer and philosopher Will Durant put it: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit."

It's no wonder we feel uninspired. Burnt out. Underachieving. Moody.