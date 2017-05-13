A Melbourne restaurant is being grilled for this "disgracefully" racist receipt.

A staff member at Neil Perry’s Burger Project restaurant has been sacked over a racial slur typed on a customer’s receipt.
Melbourne man Nicholas Muchinguri was issued the offensive docket on Friday when he ordered lunch with a group friends at the chain’s Melbourne outlet.
It read, “Order #16 n****s”.
In an open letter to Burger Project, Muchinguri’s wife, Rutendo, demanded action over the “disgracefully discriminatory treatment” received by her “hard working black husband”.
“It’s exhausting that in 2017, in a modern and multicultural society some of your staff remain insensitive to the impact that this insidiously nasty and vile word has,” she wrote.
“Come on, you can do better. This is NOT OK.”