Contouring jeans are here to highlight and shade your legs, apparently.

Forget the new iPhone, the latest most innovative piece of technology is designed to hang in your wardrobe.

Taking its cues from Kim Kardashian’s makeup bag, you can now buy jeans that contour for you. Your bum, that is.

Bringing science and style together, the jeans are the newest release from Lee Jeans for their new Body Optix collection. (Post continues after video.)



Launched at London Fashion Week earlier this month, the magic jeans apparently use the "visual science" of lasers, geodesic patterns and the behaviour of light to lift and reshape your bum.

The premise of the body contouring is exactly same as the makeup technique - the design combines light and dark denim to highlight and shade parts of the body.