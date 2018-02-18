Earlier this week, 17 innocent people were killed in a Florida school when a former student opened fire with a rifle.
It’s the 18th school shooting in America in 2018.
Whenever such an incident takes place, there’s one particular product that sees a surge in sales thanks to parents.
Bulletproof backpacks.
It's a product that shouldn't even have to exist, but unfortunately in the world we live in today it's necessary.
And as a country - and a world - deals with the news of yet another shooting, thousands of parents have their fingers hovering above the purchase button.