As any parent who’s travelled with an infant or small child knows, trying to juggle a mode of transport safely and conveniently can be a challenge. Strollers are often large, heavy and cumbersome; not exactly helpful when you’ve also got a little person with you.

But that’s all about to change.

This year marks 20 years of Bugaboo International making top-quality prams that every parent wants. With the aim of “making parents’ lives better”, the Dutch brand is about to take that intention further than ever before, adding to their current range of four prams – which includes the iconic Cameleon – with a pram specifically designed for travelling.

It’s called the Bugaboo Ant, and you’re about to see it everywhere. We got a sneak peek and chatted to one of Bugaboo’s senior designers to find out what makes this one different.

“At Bugaboo, comfort for the parent and child is key,” Senior Product Developer Aernout Dijkstra-Hellinger told Mamamia.

“Parents told us they needed something to make travelling easier. It’s called the Ant because it’s small, but strong like an ant.”

The Dutch designer has been working on Bugaboo pram design for a decade, and he’s obviously excited about the Ant’s compact design – even though it’s 55cm x 38cm x 23cm when folded, it can be used from birth up until 22 kilograms.

Talking about the design, Aernout emphasised the Bugaboo Ant is a travel stroller, but it has many of the features of a comfort pram. And, as with all other Bugaboo products, it’s been designed with convenience in mind.

“It’s compact enough to be used as a seat in a cafe, for example,” Aernout said, “without being intrusive to the public space.”