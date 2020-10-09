Albanese's proposal for universal childcare, and the other takeaways from Labor's budget reply.

Oh boy. It's going to be a long year.

Albanese isn't expected to go into the level of detail that the coalition presents in their budget announcement, but he did give us some key policy differences to chew on.

Here's a super simple comparison guide:

Women.

Liberal: $240 million.

$240 million has been set aside to cover job creation, new cadetships for women in STEM, choice and flexibility for families, and women's safety at work and at home.

Labor: ?

Labor was quick to condemn the Morrison government's commitment to women, but in a 42 page '2020 Women's budget statement' they didn't really confirm any new hard cash promises. They just did a lot of condemning of the government's policies.

The statement reads: "If we're elected to lead Australia, we'll reinstate a Women's Budget Statement in Government to stop women from being left behind."

Childcare.

Liberal: $0

There was nothing new in the federal budget for the childcare sector, outside of providers impacted by the stage four restrictions in Victoria. The childcare sector was excluded from the JobKeeper program in July, and instead they were substituted to a "transitional support" payment which will continue into 2021.

Labor: $6 billion.

An elected Labor government would spend $6.2 billion over four years overhauling childcare including scrapping the annual childcare subsidy cap.

The maximum childcare subsidy would be increased to 90 per cent, cutting costs for 97 per cent of families.

"If I'm prime minister, I will make quality, affordable childcare universal," said Albanese.

Albanese pointed out that the current system held back women from working full time, as they had to pay more in order to work after reaching the cap.

"For millions of working women, it's simply not worth working more than three days a week. Building a childcare system that works for families will turbo charge productivity and get Australia working again," he said.

Environment.

Liberal: $1.7 billion

The budget confirmed $1.4 billion in Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding for a further ten years, including $223.9 million over the next four years.

It's also allocated $5 million to electric vehicles, and is spending $50m on carbon capture and storage to fund pilot projects.

A $67.4 million environment and heritage package was announced, with a focus on marine life, recreational fishers and eco-tourism operators.