Albanese's proposal for universal childcare, and the other takeaways from Labor's budget reply.

While all eyes remain on America's polarising federal election as November 3 looms, a lot is happening back home in our own political bubble.
On Tuesday night, the Morrison government delivered their 2020 Federal Budget, and on Thursday, the federal opposition was granted the right to reply.
It's the official kick-off of policy debate, as we once again start a countdown to our own federal election, which is currently tipped to be sometime in the latter half of 2021.
David Speers explains Albo's tactics. Post continues after video.
And already the petty politics wars have begun, with Morrison and his coalition colleagues accused of disrespecting Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese during his budget speech by feigning sleep and completely ignoring his address.
Morrison was photographed repeatedly fiddling with his phone, turning away from his Labor counterpart and closing his eyes.
PM @ScottMorrisonMP has been savaged for closing his eyes, playing with his phone and turning his back during Albo’s budget reply. #auspol https://t.co/NZ99KaEIO7— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 8, 2020