In 2024, I'm determined to absolutely nail the Christmas decorating brief (ideally on a shoestring budget because, well, cozzie livs). So, I spoke to Miriam McKay, Head of Creative at Spotlight, to get her best tips for budget-friendly Yuletide styling.

1. Pick a trend and stick to it.

Miriam's number one tip for amateur decorators who don't want to blow their budget buying a thousand useless Christmas items is to choose a "trend" to guide your purchases.

Spotlight has simplified this for customers by identifying four key trends this Christmas:

Christmas Traditions (think green trees, red bows, metallics and poinsettias).

Nostalgic Fairytale (think blush pinks, mint green, and champagne colours, vintage-style novelty ornaments and fairy lights or what Miriam called "bringing sugarplum fairy to life").

Christmas Jewel (think bold jewel tones with touches of gold).

Noel Noir (think dramatic monochrome, sophisticated touches and — gasp — a black tree).

Whichever trend you opt for, Spotlight has you covered.

"Spotlight caters for all aspects of decorating, whether you're a crafter, a decorator or an entertainer," Miriam said.

"You can get all your traditional tree and decorations, but also crafting solutions, fabric to cover tables, homewares — you can really do all your Christmas decorating in a single stop. No matter what sort of Christmas you want to have, Spotlight has the look and product at a great price."