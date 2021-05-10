The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday May 11.

Budget set to boost mental health funding.

Australia's mental health and aged care systems will receive record funding in the federal budget, with billions of dollars set to be spent on the ailing sectors.

But experts have warned the packages may only begin to claw back ground after years of funding shortfalls.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his third budget on Tuesday, with major spending expected across government services.

Mental health advocates have long implored the federal government to dramatically increase funding.

National Mental Health Commission chief executive Christine Morgan, who advises Prime Minister Scott Morrison on suicide prevention, said early intervention, service integration and access were key.

"We need to be able to intervene a lot earlier in illness, in episode and in life," she told ABC radio.

Leading psychiatrist Patrick McGorry said the federal government was spending $3.6 billion annually on an issue that affected five million Australians every year.

"No governments anywhere in the world have understood the scale of the issue," he told the ABC.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is also remaining tight-lipped on reports the aged care package could be almost $18 billion over four years.

Mr Hunt said it would be a fundamental line in the sand after a damning royal commission report called for radical changes across the troubled system.

Building a better-paid workforce and boosting training are set to be key targets of the package.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians says the royal commission showed successive government cuts created a $10 billion annual funding shortfall.