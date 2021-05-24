In 2009, Brynne Edelsten was a household name. Now, she's been charged for trafficking ice.

Brynne Gordon, known more widely as Brynne Edelsten, was reportedly arrested and charged for trafficking ice in a Melbourne property on May 11.

According to the Herald Sun, the reality TV star is facing three criminal charges relating to possessing, trafficking and using methylamphetamine and is due to face court on October 8.

Ms Gordon told the publication she is "shocked and saddened by these events and will be vigorously fighting all charges".

The 38-year-old is no stranger to being at the centre of a media storm.

In 2009, she was one half of the couple that put on the "wedding of the year" at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

Margot Robbie, Daryl Braithwaite, Jason Alexander and Fran Drescher were just some of the 500 guests who watched her walk out of a purple helicopter and down a red-carpet aisle before she exchanged vows with millionaire doctor Geoffrey Edelsten, who has previously spent time in prison.

Brynne Gordon and groom Geoffrey Edelsten pose for a photograph during their wedding on November 29. Image: Getty.

Several attendees told media at the time they had never met the couple prior to the ceremony. Ms Gordon has since revealed she knew a mere seven of the guests there - including her family members and bridesmaids.

But high-profile attendees were there to form part of the lavish extravaganza that cost the controversial businessman an eye-watering $3.3 million.

Their union captured the curiosity of the public, which the couple soaked up, even holding a press conference in the days before their nuptials.

‘‘When I met her, I felt she was very striking. When we had our first date, we were going to see a show in Las Vegas and ... she touched me on the shoulder and it was almost like an electrical shock," Mr Edelsten shared with journalists during their pre-wedding press conference, as reported in The Sydney Morning Herald.