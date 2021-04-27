Bryce and Melissa now have a… *checks notes* …podcast, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Bryce and Melissa now have a… *checks notes* …podcast.

In a move that precisely no one asked for, Married at First Sight's most notorious couple, Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are starting a podcast all about... themselves.

A trailer for the pod, named 'What Happens After' dropped today and features the pair discussing things like marriage, kids and how family and friends feel about their relationship.

Spoiler alert: it's all positive.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

"I think our parents like the relationship, I hope they do," Bryce says.

"I think our parents know the true Bryce and Melissa, so they've been supportive the whole way through," Melissa adds.

"Our friends are wrapped with us. I think they're all very happy we've been matched together, because we get along so well."

Other highlights from the two-minute trailer included Bryce saying it was "about time they made things legal" and that he "wasn't getting any younger" so would have to "do some convincing" when it came to babies, as Melissa has said in the past she would not like to have kids.

2. Yup. It’s happening again. New Tristan Thompson cheating rumours are swirling.

So it looks like Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson may have cheated on her again...