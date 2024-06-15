Bryan Johnson plans to live forever. Now he's hosting 'Don't Die' dinners with celebrities.

Tech bro billionaire Bryan Johnson is one step closer to his mission of stopping the ageing process (according to himself), revealing he's been able to slow down his internal clock so much, that he now celebrates his birthday every 19 months, rather than annually like the rest of us.

"I just achieved a new personal best: 0.64 pace-of-ageing," he revealed via his Instagram page this week. "My birthday happens every 19 months."

Johnson has a fortune of more than $400 million, and has dedicated his life to embracing a range of radical techniques to shave off ageing. In other words, he plans to live forever.

And now the celebrities are getting on his bandwagon.

Watch: Neuroscientist's morning routine for optimal performance.



Video via Modern Wisdom.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

The Braintree and Kernel founder often refers to himself as "the world's most measured human", surrounding himself with a team of 30-plus doctors and health experts who constantly monitor him.

To avoid ageing, the multimillionaire subscribes to a lifestyle regimen carried out with military precision, which includes taking 54 pills every morning, getting skin treatments like red-light therapy and acid peels, daily exercise, not drinking alcohol, and going to bed at 8:30pm each night.