You're about to see Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bruce Springsteen might be 'Born to Run'. But the rock star's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, was 'Born to Ride'.

The 29-year-old will make her debut at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in equestrian jumping with her 12-year-old stallion Juan van de Donkhoeve, who she has ridden previously in international events.

Jessica is the youngest member of the US equestrian jumping team, which features Kent Farrington, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut.

Speaking to People last week, the 29-year-old opened up about competing at the Olympics for the first time.

"Throughout my career, representing my country has been my goal, and so to be doing so at the Olympics, it’s a huge honour. I couldn't be more excited," she said.

"The partnership you have with your horse is everything, and with Don I have a really, really strong partnership," she continued.

"Sometimes you get a horse and it can take you a long time get to know each other, but with him, we came together quickly and we've been able to build on that ever since. We definitely have a lot of trust."

Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve on May 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Image: Getty.