Bruce Lehrmann to face court on rape charges.

Bruce Lehrmann is expected to appear in a Toowoomba courtroom today, for a committal hearing over rape charges.
The former Liberal staffer is charged with two counts of rape dating back to October 2021.
He is accused of meeting the 29-year-old alleged victim at an adult entertainment venue in his hometown of Toowoomba. He allegedly told her his name was Bryce.
News.com reports the woman told police the pair returned to a friend's house and got into bed together.
The woman told police she kissed Lehrmann and then fell asleep. She claims she told him if they had sex; he needed to use a condom.