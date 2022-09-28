"All the blondes are brunette now, including me. Here's what's going on."

Blondes have more fun, right? Maybe not anymore.

I've wanted to be blonde for as long as I can remember. My mum and sister are blonde, the coolest girls in school were blonde, and all the big celebrities I grew up loving? Blonde, blonde, blonde.

I'm naturally brunette - the not-so-interesting chocolatey shade that I always found a little... dull.

After testing the waters with box dye, I started getting my hair professionally bleached at 15 and I've been an on-and-off bright blonde ever since.

And for a long time, I loved it - feeling like I was a part of a select group that could pull off the high maintenance hair colour, each time I got it dyed I would push it even further, trying to reach the lightest shade possible without ruining my hair.

(Spoiler: Ruin it I did.)

Baby me, back when I was blonde. Image: Supplied.