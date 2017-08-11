Younger brother of NSW Treasurer found not guilty of raping woman at uni party.

The younger brother of NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has thanked his supporters and asked for privacy after a jury found him not guilty of raping a Sydney university student at her college party.

Jean Claude Perrottet said he was “very pleased that the court has found me innocent”, in a written statement issued after the verdict was delivered on Thursday.

“I know this trial has been very difficult, not only for me, but also for others, and for family and friends,” Mr Perrottet said.

“I wish the best for every person who in any way has been involved.”

The 20-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a young University of Sydney student at a St John’s College formal in October 2015.

Jean Claude Perrottet not guilty of raping woman at university after-party. https://t.co/sPTNHUh9IB pic.twitter.com/do2mIrlhSK — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) August 10, 2017

The court heard the woman met and kissed Mr Perrottet on the dancefloor after having several drinks and eating only two pieces of toast that day.

She said she later remembered being in an outdoor area with him on top of her, and saying “I don’t want to do that, get off me”.

“I just remember being on the ground … and saying stop, get off me, I don’t want to do that,” the woman told police.

But Mr Perrottet, who was accused of three sexual assaults, said two of the acts were consensual and the third didn’t happen.

He told police he was a virgin who didn’t believe in sex before marriage, the jury heard.

At the police station, Mr Perrottet called his brother Oliver to “get some advice” and a detective heard him say “it was just second base”.

The jury on Thursday took less than a day to find him not guilty of all three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Later, a relieved Mr Perrottet concluded his statement by saying “all my family wish that their privacy be respected – and ask that it be respected by all”.