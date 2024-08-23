A simple rejection at a university bar set in motion a decade-long revenge plot that would ultimately shatter a woman's marriage and tear her family apart.

In a series of Reddit posts, a 38-year-old has detailed how her brother-in-law's festering resentment led to a betrayal that turned her life upside-down.

The story began when the woman was approached by a man who asked her out during her university years.

"He called me the c-word and said I was shallow," the woman recalled, describing the man's reaction after she turned him down. At the time, her friend brushed off the incident, saying they were just "harmless comments from a drunken guy who got rejected".

And to the woman who posted the story, it certainly seemed that way. "Other than those comments, I never felt uncomfortable during my uni years because he never bothered me again."

A surprise reintroduction.

Nearly a decade had passed when she encountered the man again, this time introduced by her younger sister as her new boyfriend. "I didn't even recognise him at first," she admitted — but the man hadn't forgotten her.

"He was visibly annoyed that I didn't recognise him and called me a liar."

Despite some initial discomfort, her family accepted him, and he eventually married her sister. "The family was skeptical at first, but he seemed to treat my sister right, and she seemed happy," she shared.

The man appeared to have moved on, becoming a loving husband and father. But beneath the surface, old grudges remained.