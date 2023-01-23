'I just shut it out.' Brooke Shields was sexually assaulted by a man who promised to help her.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.



Actress, model and child star Brooke Shields has shared her horrifying story of alleged sexual assault through her new documentary Pretty Baby.

A victim of sexualisation from the age of 11, Shields has openly discussed Hollywood’s sick objectification of young girls in the past but now she’s putting the spotlight on the rape she says she lived through in her 20s.

Watch a clip of Brooke Shields talking to Variety below. The full interview can be found here. Post continues after video.



Video via Variety.

Entertainment Weekly reported the incident occurred after Shields graduated from Princeton in 1987 just as she was navigating a lull in her career after its early success. They go on to report that Shields had organised a dinner with a man, still unidentified, who was in a position to help her get work.