‘She was in love with me.’ Inside Brooke Shields’ toxic relationship with her mum.

Brooke Shields' biographical documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields might be the most explosive visual memoir of our time. And the 57-year-old’s interviews to promote it have just as eye-opening, cathartic and – in some cases – downright disturbing.

When Shields appeared on her good friend and fellow actor Drew Barrymore’s talk show this week (side note: Barrymore also appears on Shields' doco), the women discussed how being child stars living with their mothers robbed them of just that – the chance to be children.

Watching the interview felt like we seeing two best friends bond, unload, and empathise over their shared trauma. At times it was uncomfortable to witness, but it also made us thank our lucky stars.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields'. Post continues below.

The interview centred around Shields' mother, Teri, and Barrymore’s mum, Jaid, with the 48-year-old host asking if Shields' mum had ever dated one of her boyfriends – something Jaid had done to her daughter.

“No, ’cause she was in love with me. I was her main focus,” Shields replied, adding that this “love” for her daughter stopped the actor pursuing romantic adult relationships.

“Both of us were going to be cut off from our sexuality; I was gonna stay a virgin, she was going to be just Teri Terrific.

“It was, ‘No one’s gonna get you... I’m gonna be there. I’m there first. You’re mine. I’m not gonna give you to somebody.'”

But she did, many times, by putting her daughter forward for various film roles and photoshoots.

Teri was insistent on Brooke posing naked a Playboy-owned publication, Sugar & Spice, when she was just 10 years old. She also signed Shields on to portray a child prostitute at age 11 in Pretty Baby, followed by the sexual awakening film Blue Lagoon when she was 14.

Barrymore shared that her own mother’s behaviour struck a similar chord, to Brooke’s relationship with her own mum – though instead of sequestering her away, Jaid would encourage her daughter to have boyfriends, only for her to be intimate with them, said the actor.

“I think my mum might have been so enamoured with me that she actually wanted to be with the people I was with,” Barrymore shared, sitting nose-to-nose with Shields on the couch.

“I don’t get it, but I get it,” Shields responded. “It’s so layered and it’s so needy and it’s so sad and broken.”