This musician faked having an Australian accent and a dead mother. His ex just exposed him.

Drama has erupted across TikTok after Brooke Schofield levelled serious accusations against her ex-boyfriend, singer-songwriter Clinton Kane.

In a recent 14-part series, the YouTube star and co-host of the Cancelled podcast made the bombshell claims that the 'Chicken Tendies' singer fabricated numerous aspects of his life, including his Australian upbringing, the deaths of multiple family members, and other details of his past.

Got your popcorn? Let's get into it.

Watch: Brooke Schofield says Clinton Kane lied about family dying. Story continues after video.



How did Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane meet?

Brooke Schofield, who co-hosts the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau, met Kane in 2021.

Their whirlwind romance began when Kane slid into her DMs, offering flights to Vegas and tickets to his show in LA. Despite not being attracted to him initially, Schofield's feelings changed after seeing two of his shows and spending more time with him.

However, Schofield says the relationship quickly turned tumultuous.

"The first red flag I identified was that Kane would not allow me time alone, and when I asked to, he would begin arguing with me and asking 'strange' questions like: 'Why don't you want to be with me?'" she claimed.