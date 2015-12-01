Former Neighbours star Brooke Satchwell has been engaged for four years.

Former Neighbours star Brooke Satchwell and her fiance David Gross have been engaged for four long years.

And Satchwell puts it down to the fact that the pair haven’t been able to set a date for the long anticipated wedding due to busy work schedules.

While attending the the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards Industry Dinner on Monday, Satchwell joked about her long engagement.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph the 34-year-old said, ‘To get married, we have to be in the same state.’

Gross who is a film editor was absent from the red carpet due to work commitments in India.

Gross proposed to Satchwell during a holiday to Cambodia is 2012 after dating for four years.



Last year, Satchwell shared hopes of tying the not in 2015.

'I don’t want it to drag out too long. I would like to get it done. We do love each other dearly but it’s not on the radar just yet,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

