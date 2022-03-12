Brooke Blurton was 19 when she came out as bisexual. She says it's still considered a "greedy" sexuality.

We've known Yamatji and Noongar woman Brooke Blurton since 2018.

Back then she was a 23-year-old youth worker, vying for Honey Badger's heart on The Bachelor.

We saw her again on Bachelor In Paradise and then in her most notable role yet - as the face of The Bachelorette's latest season. Blurton was the first Indigenous woman, and LGBTQIA+ person to star in the show's titular role.

It was a role that would take her on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Australia.

"I'm just Brooke and whoever I'm dating is whoever I'm dating. Like it doesn't matter," she explained to Mamamia.

"That's always been my mentality even to this day... And I didn't think I'd be screaming it out on national television, but I'm really happy that I've been able to show that representation."

Of course, Blurton would never have expected to become an Australian icon in her own right but it's a role she doesn't take for granted.

"I would tell any young person who is unsure about their sexuality is to not label it if you don't want to," she said. "You don't have to be defined by [your sexuality]. You don't really need to tell people if you don't want to.

"I naturally hold my cards close to me. But I'm not ashamed or embarrassed about it, I have an open mind around sexuality and it is so fluid. No one can take your identity away from you."

Though she doesn't like to put a label on her own sexuality, Blurton had known as a teenager she wasn't straight... Along with the rest of the family, who she says were simply "waiting" for her to come out.

It would happen in an unlikely way, when she met a girl at 19 years old and brought her home for lunch.