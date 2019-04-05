When news that a family of eight had plummeted to their deaths over a cliff last year, hearts across the world shattered.

It appeared they were on a family roadtrip when the car veered off the road and over the cliff. A tragic accident.

The Harts were, after all, what seemed like the perfect family – the six adopted children aged 12 to 19 were regularly seen grinning widely in gushy social media posts shared by their mothers Jen and Sarah.

The were a left-wing, socially conscious couple who often took their children to protests, music festivals and liberal events.

But beneath the idyllic veneer, they were far from the caring and thoughtful parents they painted themselves as.

A month on from what the world believed was a devastating accident, it was discovered that all eight deaths were far from an accident.

In a sickening twist, one of the children's mothers, Jen, had deliberately driven her SUV over a 30-metre cliff with her wife and all six children inside. A murder-suicide.

And now - in a true crime podcast tipped to be the next Teacher's Pet, the chilling backstory of the slain family - and how the children were ultimately failed by the system - has been revealed.

Broken Harts is a follow-on from Glamour's long-read piece on the case by reporter Lauren Smiley. It follows the events leading up to trip that claimed the lives of the Hart family, from child abuse allegations, claims of racism to continual neglect.

The "accident".

On March 26, 2018, German tourists spotted a family-sized SUV car turned upside down at the base of a 30-metre cliff in Mendocino, California. Inside were the bodies of driver Jennifer Hart, 38 and her wife Sarah Hart, also 38.

The bodies of their adopted kids Markis, 19, and 14-year-olds Jeremiah and Abigail, were located close by, while the body of 12-year-old Ciera Hart washed ashore on April 7.

The Harts' other adopted children Devonte, 15, and Hannah, 16, have never been found, but it is believed they were also in the car at the time of the crash.