How this Facebook selfie led a woman to be convicted of killing her best friend.

It was meant to be just a normal night out for best friends Cheyenne Rose Antoine and Brittney Gargol.

The duo posed for selfies before heading out for a night of drinking near Saskatoon in Canada. That was March 25, 2015.

Almost three years later, and 21-year-old Cheyenne has this week been found guilty of her best friend’s manslaughter and has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Eighteen-year-old Brittney’s body was found unresponsive on the side of the road, on the outskirts of the Canadian town. According to CBC News, the man who found Brittney said she was “cold to the touch”. Police determined she had been strangled to death with a belt found near the body.

During their investigations, police discovered a selfie the pair had posted online in the hours before Brittney’s death. In the photo, Cheyenne was wearing the belt that had been used to kill the teen.

Cheyenne had initially tried to throw officers off her scent in the days and months after her best friend's death. Just hours after Brittney was killed, she posted on Facebook asking where her friend was.

She told police that she and Brittney had visited several bars during their night, and that her friend had left with an unknown man.