The story that will change the way you see Brittany Murphy’s death.

For many millennials, Brittany Murphy was the face of a generation, lighting up screens in classics like Clueless, 8 Mile and Uptown Girls.

For fans, she wasn't just an actor but a fixture of their coming-of-age years. That's why her sudden death in 2009, at just 32 years old, felt like a gut punch — one of those "where were you when you heard?" moments.

In the nearly 15 years since she passed, many questions death have lingered.

But among the myriad theories, there's one detail that often gets overlooked: the home she shared with her husband Simon Monjack and her mum, Sharon Murphy.

Laura Brodnik, co-host of The Spill, reflected on Murphy's legacy recently, saying, "She was an actress that I had grown up with, who had been in so many of my favourite movies that my sisters and brother and I used to play over and over again."

But what has stuck out to fans of the late icon was Murphy's strange aversion to the home she lived in during the months leading up to her death.

