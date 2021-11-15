Fake cancer and a secret child: 5 things we learned from 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?'.

On December 20, 2009 – some 14 years after she graced our screens as the naïve but endearing Tai in cult film Clueless – Brittany Murphy collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood home, falling into the arms of her mother, Sharon.

She passed away at the age of 32.

Her death was ruled an accident, the Coroner’s report citing pneumonia, anaemia and prescription drugs as causing an “accidental death” from “natural causes.”

Just five months later, Simon Monjack also died in eerily similar circumstances, with his cause of death also listed as pneumonia.

Confusion over the bizarre deaths has lingered over the years.

The HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? was released this week, the film revisiting the actress's life and tragic end.

Here, we unpack the five major revelations from the documentary.

Husband Simon Monjack allegedly isolated Brittany Murphy from everyone.

For a long period of time, there have been rumours and allegations surrounding Monjack's treatment of his wife. Sadly, many questions have been left unanswered given Monjack passed away five months after Murphy's death.

Murphy and Monjack, a film writer and producer, met in 2006. Their relationship soon became very serious, with the pair inseparable.

The couple wed in a quiet 2007 ceremony, and from that point they became reclusive according to those close to her. They shared a home with Murphy's mother Sharon.

In the documentary, Murphy's longtime friend Lisa Rieffel spoke about her sadness when Murphy began to pull away from her loved ones and friends.

"One day her numbers were changed, no one knew where to find her. Disappeared. Simon took her away. That was it. He made sure no one could get to her."

Image: Getty.