The two cast mates who came runner-up in their respective seasons (Brittany on Honey Badger's season and Timm on Angie Kent's season), are seen getting close at the Mango Bay Resort in Fiji, where they filmed the season.

As Brittany arrives, Timm said, "That the chick from Badger's season? She's so hot!"

Brittany goes on to share that she wouldn't usually ever go for Timm's type, but there's something about him that has her intrigued. Timm also added that he thinks Brittany is "gorgeous".

"Brittany is absolutely gorgeous! So well spoken, those piercing blue eyes," he said.

And then, we noticed there was a cheeky kiss between the two on a romantic date.

So their relationship sounds promising... but we shall see.

You can watch the new trailer right over here.

2. It turns out Big Brother's Xavier Molyneux and Talia Rycroft are actually actors.

Well folks, we're one week into Big Brother and it turns out two of the show's contestants have already been named as actors.

According to the Daily Mail, Xavier Molyneux finished filming an independent movie, Aussie of the Year, in January, while Talia Rycroft is an aspiring actor.

Xavier, 23, who listed his profession as a medic on the show, appeared in the independent student film as lead character Jack Barnes, according to his IMDb profile.

The film follows the story of a college graduate who "struggles to find a job because of lack of credibility" and "finds himself volunteering for an elderly woman making an unexpected friendship."

Meanwhile, 22-year-old trade assistant Talia has listed herself as an actor on talent website StarNow.







Image: StarNow.