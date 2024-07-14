'Already obsessed with you': Brittany Higgins announces big news.

Brittany Higgins and David Sharaz have been together for four years. In that time, they've supported each other through some of the lowest lows, but also major highs, having officially tied the knot in June 2024.

Now, Higgins has announced that she and Sharaz are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Higgins posted a photo of a white jumpsuit and blue baby socks hung on a line with blue pegs.

"Can't wait to meet you!" she wrote on the platform.

"Beyond excited to welcome a new member to our little family," she added. "Your parents are already obsessed with you and you aren't even here yet."

She posted the picture from Bergerac, France. The couple now live in the European country, settling in the area of Lunas after moving from Australia in December 2023.