Britney Spears looks... different on the cover of Women's Health magazine.

Images: Women’s Health magazine.

Britney Spears has graced the cover of the January edition of US Women’s Health, OR HAS SHE?

The 33-year-old singer looks more like Heidi Klum’s doppelganger than her usual self. While the US media have been speculating that she’s been heavily retouched, we’re calling it: it’s all contouring.

The contouring makeup technique, which uses light and dark brown powders and bronzers, has been used to slim down her nose and sculpt her cheekbones.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the behind the scenes footage of the shoot. She looks exactly the same as she does on the cover.

Spears, who is wearing a bikini from Aussie brand Triangl on the cover, has obviously been smoothed over in post-production. No one’s abs are actually that colour or that smooth, but most of the work has been done with makeup and lighting.

The mother to Sean Preston, 9, Jayden James, 8, also shared her workout secrets, telling Women's Health that "dancing is a great cardio workout" because they're both "tough and fun at the same time."

"I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she says. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio -- usually running -- move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."

