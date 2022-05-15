"This is a devastating time for any parent." Britney Spears has announced her pregnancy loss.

Content warning: This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Last month, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced they were expecting a child together.

Britney had previously said on Instagram that she noticed changes in her body, though she initially believed it to be a 'food baby'. She decided to do a pregnancy test anyway, and "uhhhhh well... I am having a baby", she wrote alongside a baby emoji.

"Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take likely," Sam wrote on his social media. "It is the most important job I will ever do."

Sadly, over the weekend, Britney and Sam announced they have experienced a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the first part of their statement read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

The couple also said their "love for each other" is helping them through this difficult time, and that they will continue to try and expand "our beautiful family".

"We are grateful for all of your support. We will have a miracle soon," Sam wrote under the Instagram announcement.