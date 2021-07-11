2 weeks ago, Britney Spears testified about her conservatorship. Here’s everything that’s happened since.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," he wrote on Twitter.

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Timberlake went on to say that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, send their "love" and "support to Britney during this time".

Fans weren't too happy about his statement and called the singer hypocritical for speaking out now when he contributed to her negative public persona.

And he wasn't the only one of Spear's exes to weigh in on the matter.

Spears' ex-husband and father of her two sons, Kevin Federline, also released a statement via his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, where he said he supports Britney for challenging her conservatorship.

"[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship," the statement to People said.

"If it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it... If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her."

Kaplan added Federline had no personal involvement in the conservatorship proceedings.

Spears apologises for 'pretending to be ok'.

Two days after her testimony, Spears released a statement on Instagram apologising to fans for pretending she was fine and keeping quiet up until now.

"I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years," she wrote alongside a quote from Albert Einstein.