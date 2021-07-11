2 weeks ago, Britney Spears testified about her conservatorship. Here’s everything that’s happened since.

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears finally broke her silence.
In a landmark court appearance, the singer delivered a 24-minute testimony about the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years.
The arrangement, which she described as "abusive", has prevented her from making her own personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role of her conservator.
"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive... I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised," the 39-year-old told an LA courtroom.
"I just want my life back."
Since her testimony, celebrities, including her exes and sister have shown support for the singer. Key players in Spears' team have also stepped down in the weeks since.
Here's your run-down on everything's that's happened after her court appearance.
Fellow celebrities show their support for Britney Spears.
In the days after Spears' testimony, celebrities of the likes of Mariah Carey and Khloé Kardashian were quick to show their support on social media and praise the singer's courage for speaking out.
We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021
These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021
It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3