From catsuits to cut-outs: Every single star-studded look from the 2021 Fashion Awards.

We didn't think an awards show could top the glamour of this year's Met Gala back in September, but if anyone was going to one-up the Americans in the fashion stakes, it was the Brits.

Descending on London's Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2021, the style A-list came out in force in a celebration of the icons and innovators of the industry.

From Dua Lipa to Demi Moore - and with a surprise red carpet debut from Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan - here's what every single celebrity, supermodel and member of the style set wore on the UK fashion industry's night of nights.

Lily Allen at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.