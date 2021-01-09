What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Sunday January 10.

Victoria closes border to greater Brisbane due to mutant COVID-19 strain.

People in Brisbane who were set to arrive in Victoria this weekend have been told they will not be able to enter the state, with border closures enacted from midnight.

Late last night, the Victorian government announced border closures to anyone who had been in the Greater Brisbane area on or after January 2.

The "red zone" includes the Brisbane City Council, Logan City Council, Ipswich City Council, Redland City Council, and Moreton Bay Regional Council areas.

People who have already arrived in Victoria are required to get tested and isolate until at least 6pm Monday.

The Federal government declared the Greater Brisbane area a COVID-19 hotspot yesterday, after genomic testing revealed their first locally acquired case in months had the mutant UK strain.

"It is different to a normal definition we'd apply to hotspots, but you've got to change the rules when there is new information and new uncertainties being introduced," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The Queensland government ordered the Greater Brisbane area into a three-day lockdown, effective from 6pm yesterday, to get a head-start on contact tracing.

The Prime Minister supported Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaczszuk's response, saying he believed it was "proportionate" given the risk of spread from the UK strain.

Greater Brisbane records zero locally acquired cases on their second day of lockdown.

Greater Brisbane has recorded zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on the second day of their greater Brisbane lockdown, after 19,000 people came forward for testing.