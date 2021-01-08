What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Friday January 8.

National Cabinet announces new regulations for flights, international travellers.

Passengers on all domestic and international flights must wear masks and people from the United Kingdom will be subject to testing for the new strain of coronavirus before they board flights home, National Cabinet has decided.

Speaking to media following the meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said mask wearing would now be mandatory for all domestic flights, except for children under 12 and those with an accepted exemption.

Masks will also be mandatory in all domestic airports.

"These measures, over the course of the next week, and the compliance arrangements that sit around that, will be put in place by the Commonwealth and the state governments," Morrison said.

International arrivals will be reduced by 50 per cent till February 15 in New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland.

International air crew must undergo a COVID-19 test in Australia every seven days or on arrival.

Morrison said travellers to Australia must also return a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure.

Greater Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown.

Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the highly infectious UK COVID-19 variant, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday.

From 6pm Friday to 6pm Monday, all residents living in the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton and Redlands will be subject to stay-at-home orders.

It comes after Australia recorded its first community case of the more infectious UK strain of the coronavirus outside of returned overseas travellers in a Brisbane hotel quarantine cleaner.