On Saturday morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Brisbane and Moreton Bay will be emerging from a COVID-19 lockdown at 6pm.

Eleven other regions, including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Townsville, emerged from stay-at-home orders on Friday, but Brisbane and Moreton Bay were locked down for a further 24 hours while the state's contact tracers worked to investigate three new cases.

Speaking at Saturday's press conference, the Premier warned that while the snap lockdowns were over, the state is "not out of the woods yet".

Lockdown lifting in Brisbane and Moreton Bay from 6pm tonight, 3 July.



Health authorities reported five locally acquired cases on Saturday, three of which are of particular concern: a man from Brisbane who had travelled to Eumundi, Sunshine Beach, Kenilworth and Doonan; a baggage handler at Brisbane Domestic Airport who lives in Carindale and has not been linked to any existing cases; and a woman who worked one shift at Prince Charles Hospital. The latter did not work in the COVID ward and had received her first vaccination.

"In relation to these last three issues we are very closely monitoring those," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"We are doing a lot of work but we believe that our contact tracers can get on top of those issues very carefully."

Some restrictions will remain in place for impacted areas, including mandatory mask-wearing and limits on social gatherings.