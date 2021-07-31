Brisbane enters its strictest lockdown yet: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Parts of Brisbane placed into three-day snap lockdown.

Eleven local government areas in Brisbane will enter a snap three-day lockdown from 4pm Saturday, after the city recorded six new locally acquired cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Residents of Brisbane City, Moreton Bay Regional Council, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Logan City, Noosa Shire Council, Redland City, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Somerset Regional Council, and Sunshine Coast Regional Council are only permitted to leave home for four reasons:

To obtain essential goods such as groceries and medications. Although, you must not travel more than 10km from your home.

For essential work, school, or child care.

To exercise. This is only permitted with one person who is not from your household, and again, a 10km restriction applies.

For healthcare, to care for somebody who needs assistance, to get your COVID-19 vaccination, or to get a COVID-19 test.

No visitors are permitted to homes within those 11 LGAs, and non-essential businesses in those areas must remain closed. That includes cinemas, entertainment venues, hairdressers, and gyms.

Hospitality venues such as pubs, clubs and cafes will be restricted to takeaway only.

From 4pm today 11 South-East Queensland local government areas will enter a hard lockdown until 4pm on Tuesday August 3.



Please don't leave your home except for the below reasons, and if you are sick, stay home and get tested. pic.twitter.com/JLKkEyVq3t — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 31, 2021

Schools and childcare centres in those 11 LGAs will only be open for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers, which Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young defined as "those people who genuinely must go to work and can't do their work online from home".

Also, for the first time, all school staff must wear a mask, along with all high school students. Primary school students are exempt.

Funerals and weddings will be restricted to 10 people within those LGAs. Community and professional sport is cancelled. Places of worship must remain closed.

Grocery stores and shops will remain open during the lockdown.



There is no need to rush to the stores and stockpile. — Yvette D'Ath MP (@YvetteDAth) July 31, 2021

The cluster has been genomically linked to two cases among returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, but the circumstances of the transmission remain unknown.