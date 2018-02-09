1. A popular Brisbane designer has been charged with the murder of her husband just days before Christmas.

Popular Brisbane graphic designer Katie Ann Corben, 36, has been charged with fatally stabbing her husband in the chest just five days before Christmas.

The Courier Mail reports Jarred Castel, 35, was allegedly killed during an altercation between the pair at their upmarket Chapel Hill home at around 9pm on December 20.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found the couple's four-year-old son inside the home.

Police believe he did not witness the incident. Further details of the incident have not yet been made public.

Late last year, Corben faced Brisbane Magistrates Court over allegations she murdered her husband. She has been remanded in custody and is due to face court again next month.

Now, according to The Courier Mail, Corben's thriving design business has been shut down, leaving her customers in the lurch as she awaits her fate.

Through the boutique online company, Adverbium Design, Corben sold custom-made enamel pins and clothing charms. Messages shared on the label's social media pages have declared the brand is taking a "short break" from taking orders.

"Sorry, trades closed for now," a message on the brand's Instagram page reads.

The brand's website also appears to have been shut down.

Many of Corben's designs feature cartoon monsters and animals, and business had been thriving since she set up shop in February 2017.

"I'm young at heart, so my work is intended for both little kids and big kids like me," she shared online last year.