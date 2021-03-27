"Isolate immediately": What you need to know about Brisbane's new COVID-19 case.

Queensland Health contract tracers are once again in overdrive, after the state recorded a community case of COVID-19.

A 26-year-old landscaper tested positive for the virus late Thursday night, and genomic sequencing has since linked his case to that of a Princess Alexandra hospital doctor who was diagnosed on March 12.

However, with no apparent contact between the pair, the source of the man's infection remains a mystery.

Here's what we know so far.

The new case.

The new patient — a 26-year-old landscaper — is currently being treated in isolation in hospital for the more-infectious UK variant of COVID-19.

He began to develop symptoms on Monday and remained home before testing positive on Thursday.

His infection has been tied to that of the Princess Alexandra hospital doctor who had contracted the virus from returned travellers earlier this month, ending the state's two-month streak of no community transmission.

The doctor had visited four venues in the Brisbane's south while infectious.

However, on Friday, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was likely the new case had caught the virus from an intermediary who is yet to be identified.

We must get back into the habit of social distancing and washing our hands.



Stay home if you are sick and get tested.



These basic things kept us safe all through last year – and they can again.



Stay safe, Queensland. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 26, 2021

Exposure sites.

The new case was moving around the community for several days before becoming symptomatic.

As a result, multiple exposure sites have been named by health authorities, most significant of which is Mamma’s Italian Restaurant in Redcliffe. Anyone who was at the venue between 12:30pm and 3:10pm on Saturday, March 21, is considered a close contact. They must isolate immediately and call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).