On Tuesday afternoon, Frankie the dog was on a walk with her fellow furry friend, Django, and their owners, pregnant 31-year-old Kate Leadbetter and her partner Matty Field, 37.

Doing their daily exercise, the couple and their dogs strolled down Finucane Road in Alexandra Hills, east of Brisbane.

They made a left turn at an intersection, when a stolen car driven by a 17-year-old boy sped through a red light, ploughed into them and killed Leadbetter and Fields.

Leadbetter, 31, and Fields, 37, were killed on January 26. Image: Facebook.

The teenager fled the scene of the crash, but was eventually captured in a citizen's arrest. Police have since charged him with two counts of murder, as well as offences relating to burglary and dangerous driving while under the influence.

Meanwhile, Frankie the dog ran. With eyes of bystanders concentrated on the horror that had unfolded, Frankie managed to escape swiftly and quietly.

This is Frankie, the German Shepard who went missing after her owners were killed near Brisbane. Image: GoFundMe. On Tuesday evening, an urgent request asking the local community to help search for Frankie was put on Facebook. It was particularly desperate due to the German Shepherd's medical needs. She has Addison's disease, which affects a dog's production of adrenal hormones, and means she requires medication twice a day.