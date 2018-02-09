The definitive ranking of all five of the Bring It On sequels that absolutely nobody asked for.

Last week, I completed one of the most gruelling assignments of my journalistic career.

Gruelling because it tested me physically, mentally and, at times, spiritually. Gruelling because it tested the boundaries of good taste and good sense.

And gruelling because no-one had actually asked me to do it, so when I found myself lying awake at 3am, haunted by the things I had seen, I had no-one to blame but myself.

Yes, dear friends, I put my body (and sanity) on the line and watched all five (YES THERE ARE FIVE!!) sequels to the 2000 cult classic, Bring It On.

I'm definitely not the only person who, as tween in the year 2000, watched the movie starring Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku way more times than was healthy for a young, developing and impressionable mind.

(I might have been the only person, though, who choreographed rollerblading routines in my driveway to the movie's soundtrack. It was the year 2000, after all).

So it's safe to say I was pleasantly surprised to find that Netflix had added the entire catalogue of Bring It On sequels to their library.

via GIPHY

Note: all five sequels are available to stream on US Netflix, but only two are currently on offer in Australia. They are all, however, available to rent on iTunes. Lucky you.

And now, after almost EIGHT HOURS of viewing, I find myself completely qualified to bring you the definitive ranking of the sequels, in order from worst to best. Or, rather, from worst to still-bad-but-good-mindless-viewing-for-when-you-have-awful-period-cramps.

(I'm also a sudden expert on all sorts of weird and wonderful cheerleading terms, a skill which came in handy during a trivia match last week but which I am very likely to never, ever use again),