ASK A PLANT EXPERT: Is it possible to bring a plant back from the dead?

Question: Is it possible to bring a plant back from the dead, and if so, how?

Question: Is it possible to bring a plant back from the dead, and if so, how?

Simple answer: depends how dead we’re talking.

The sight of a sick or dying plant is a sad one indeed. As with most things, prevention is better than a cure and staying on top of the health of your indoor plants is the best way to nip any issues in the bud before they really take hold. Checking in every three to four days with your plant pals to ensure their light and water needs are being met, removing any dead foliage and giving them a once over for pests and disease is the best way to keep them happy and healthy.

Having said all that, there are so many variables when it comes to plants that sometimes despite our best efforts they still get sick.

You need to start by quarantining the sick plant so it doesn’t infect or compromise your healthy plant babies. Next, assess just how far gone it really is, and be honest with yourself! With plants that are severely infested with pests or disease it can sometimes be better to cut your losses and ditch the plant to avoid the spread of the issue to the rest of your collection.

If however there’s still some healthy foliage on the plant, signs of new growth and healthy roots, then there is still hope and it’s time to troubleshoot! Working out what’s gone wrong will help you decide on the best course of action to nurse it back to health and avoid any of your other plants suffering a similar fate. Some of the common issues that can lead to a less than healthy plant pal: